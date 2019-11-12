International Development News
Development News Edition

U-17 Women's C'ship chance for players to showcase talent ahead of WC: Ambrose

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:30 IST
U-17 Women's C'ship chance for players to showcase talent ahead of WC: Ambrose
Image Credit: Pixabay

As India prepares to host the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup next year, the junior footballers are getting a chance to take a shot at being a part of the team that will represent the country in the mega event. Four teams -- the Lionesses, the Panthers, the Tigresses and the Cheetahs -- are vying for honors in U-17 Women's Championship in Kalyani, West Bengal, which kicked off on Monday.

India U-17 women's team assistant coach Alex Ambrose will himself be taking charge of one of the four teams, and she believes that the exposure that the girls will get by playing this tournament would be huge. "It is a huge thing that these girls will get to play in a tournament like this. The pressure will be there because it will be broadcasted across the country. They need to know that when they represent the country, the nation will also rally in their support," said Ambrose.

Ambrose said that the tournament will give him and head coach Thomas Dennerby the chance to look at a large pool of players from the country, as they shape the India U-17 women's team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup next year. "It really is a unique tournament, where we will get to see so many players from across the country showcase their talent. The Head Coach is also here assessing all the players, and I think it could go a long way in helping us shape the team for the World Cup," he said.

Indian women's footballing legend Bembem Devi is also in charge of one of the teams in the tournament. She believes that with a year to go for the U-17 World Cup, this is the right time to stage this national tournament, as it would give the talented players a platform. "We have just about a year to go, and the Hero U-17 Women's Championship could help bring into focus a number of talented girls. This could only help the India U-17 team that would play in the World Cup, as it could help the coach have a bigger pool of players to pick from, and competition for places is always a great motivator for the players to improve themselves," said Bembem.

"Of course, such initiatives are great for girls who want to play football at the top level when they grow up. Over the last few years, women's football has improved by leaps and bounds. We now have a professional league that has already supplied the national team with so many players," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the seasons average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold af...

No final decision can be taken without formulation of

No final decision can be taken without formulation ofcommon minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Sena's proposal

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Senas proposalseeking support for govt formation Praful Patel....

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019