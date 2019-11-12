Deepak Chahar claims another hat-trick

After cruising India to a victory in the series decider against Bangladesh with a brilliant hat-trick, Deepak Chahar claimed his second hat-trick in T20 cricket on Tuesday. Chahar, who plays for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picked a hat-trick against Vidarbha.

Despite the hat-trick, Vidarbha managed to secure a victory over Rajasthan by one run (VJD method) in the rain-interrupted match. Chahar on Sunday had created a record for the best bowling figures in a T20I match and had also become the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

He ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record. Mendis had recorded figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. In the match against Bangladesh, Chahar dismissed one batsman on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed two batsmen in the opening two balls of the 20th over.

Overall, Chahar took six wickets in the match to help India defeat Bangladesh by 30 runs. (ANI)

