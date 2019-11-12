Kathuniya claims bronze at Worlds, 2 more Indians seal Tokyo 2020 slots

Promising Yogesh Kathuniya overcame three foul attempts to claim the bronze medal in men's discus throw F56 final at the World Para Athletics Championships and sealed India's seventh slot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Praveen Kumar had ensured India's sixth qualification spot on Monday evening with a fourth-place finish in the men's high jump T64 final. He attained a personal best clearing the bar at 1.92 meters.

Under International Paralympic Committee rules, the top four ranked athletes at the World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Programme (excluding Marathon) will obtain one qualification slot for their respective country. The 23-year old Kathuniya hurled the discus to a distance of 42.51 meters in his sixth attempt to take the bronze.

Brazilian Claudiney Batista dos Santos (45.92m) but Iran's Ali Mohammadyari was lucky to manage just one right attempt in his last – a 43.51 meters – to take the silver. "After the first three fouls, I threw the next three easy. There was no pressure on me. I just wanted to make a mark in my first World Championships and finally, I did it. I am happy to get the bronze," he said.

"It was my first major Championships and big learning experience here. And when I go back, I will work on my technique with my coach," said Kathuniya, who trains under Naval Singh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. India now has two gold, one silver and two bronze from this Championships.

