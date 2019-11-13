International Development News
Bengals WR Ross cleared to practice, return from IR

  • Reuters
  • Cincinnati
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:13 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:11 IST
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross was cleared to practice and designated to return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Ross has been sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained during the Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 30.

The 23-year-old will be eligible to play against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 8. Ross was enjoying a fast start to the season after disappointing through two years since being selected ninth overall by Cincinnati in the 2017 NFL Draft. He recorded 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

The speedster did not catch a pass in three games during his rookie season in 2017. He finished with 21 catches for 210 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

