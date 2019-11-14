International Development News
49ers likely down 3 offensive starters this weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 07:58 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Suddenly, the losses just keep coming for the San Francisco 49ers. Two days after his team suffered its first loss of the season to Seattle on Monday night, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday told reporters that starting left tackle Joe Staley will miss at least a couple of weeks with a broken finger and that the likelihood of tight end George Kittle playing Sunday against Arizona seems slim.

In addition, running back Matt Breida will reportedly miss 1-2 weeks with a sprained ankle. Staley broke his leg in Week 2 and missed the 49ers' next six games. He returned to the field on Monday but fractured and dislocated a finger in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks. According to Shanahan, Staley underwent surgery on the finger and will "probably be out a couple weeks."

After playing in all 16 games for five consecutive seasons from 2011-15, Staley has missed at least one game in three of the last four seasons -- sitting out 10 games over that span. As for Kittle, the knee and ankle injuries that kept him out of the Seattle game look like they will keep him off the field in Santa Clara, Calif., again this weekend. Kittle originally sustained the injuries on Halloween, against the Cardinals in Arizona.

The third-year tight end has 46 grabs for 541 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season, after setting a single-season NFL record for tight ends with 1,377 yards last season. It was originally reported that Shanahan confirmed to Arizona media that Kittle would not play, but the 49ers later clarified Shanahan's statement to indicate there is a plan in place should the tight end miss the game, but the 49ers are not yet ruling him out.

Breida sustained his injury Monday night. In nine games this season, Breida has 542 yards on 109 carries with a touchdown both rushing and receiving. Raheem Mostert will likely see more work in Breida's absence.

