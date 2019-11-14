International Development News
Reeling Spurs fall to surging Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves waltzed to a 129-114 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Minnesota led by 11 points entering the fourth quarter and built its advantage to 14 points over the first two minutes of the final period. Meanwhile, the Spurs missed their first eight shots of the quarter and never made a serious challenge, going to mostly reserves in the final four minutes.

Jeff Teague added 18 points for the Timberwolves, with Jake Layman scoring 16, Jarrett Culver contributing 12 points and Robert Covington hitting for 10 points. Josh Okogie pulled down 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which has won two in a row and three of its past four contests. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 27 points while LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23, Bryn Forbes had 13, Dejounte Murray scored 11, and Patty Mills and Rudy Gay pumped in 10 points apiece.

The loss was the third straight for San Antonio and fifth in its past six games. The Spurs will play five of their next six games on the road. The Timberwolves led by as many as nine points in the first half before taking a 66-59 advantage to intermission. Minnesota got 36 points in the half from Wiggins (20) and Towns (16) while Covington added 10 over the first 24 minutes.

San Antonio stayed within range thanks to 13 points each in the half from DeRozan and Aldridge and 10 off the bench by Mills. Minnesota put together a 13-4 run starting at the midway point of the third quarter to go back up by nine points at 94-85. The Spurs got to within 99-93 on a Gay layup before the Timberwolves finished the period on a 6-2 run and took a 106-95 lead to the final quarter.

