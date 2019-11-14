Cricket-Bangladesh 150 all out in Indore test against India
Bangladesh, after electing to bat, were all out for 150 in their first innings on day one of the opening test against India on Thursday.
Mushfiqur Rahim (43) and captain Mominul Haque (37) featured in the only 50-plus partnership for the tourists who were unable to recover from being reduced to 31-3 in the morning session.
Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3-27, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav took two apiece.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
