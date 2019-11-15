International Development News
Development News Edition

Scheifele, Jets take down Panthers, 4-3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 08:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 08:24 IST
Scheifele, Jets take down Panthers, 4-3
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Center Mark Scheifele had the go-ahead, third-period goal and added two assists, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. Scheifele, who leads Winnipeg with 20 points, was supported by Patrik Laine, who had three assists. Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets.

Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit had 33 saves as the Jets started their four-game road trip in a successful fashion. Florida, which opened a four-game homestand, got two goals from Vincent Trocheck and one from captain Aleksander Barkov. The latter has a seven-game points streak, with six goals and six assists during that span.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 saves for the Panthers. Winnipeg opened the scoring with 3:45 expired in the second period. Scheifele won a puck battle behind Florida's net and passed to Laine, who fed a charging Morrissey. The defenseman's shot from the slot zipped in under Bobrovsky's glove.

Florida tied the score on the power play with 15:08 gone in the second period. Mike Hoffman's shot hit Barkov, who was parked in front of the crease. Barkov collected the carom and lifted the puck over Brossoit's left pad for the goal. Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead at 4:28 in the third on Ehlers' goal. Scheifele again won a board battle and got the puck to Laine, whose pass resulted in Ehlers' one-timer through Bobrovsky's pads from the left circle.

Florida tied the score 2-2 with 12:47 left in the third. Brett Connolly's shot was stopped by Brossoit, and a second attempt, by Brian Boyle, was blocked in front by Scheifele before Trocheck's backhander finally scored on yet another rebound. Scheifele put Winnipeg ahead 3-2 with his goal off a pass from Laine. The goal came with 5:08 left in the third, finding an open left side of the net.

Lowry's deflection off a Tucker Poolman shot gave Winnipeg a 4-2 lead with 2:58 left. Florida pulled Bobrovsky for the extra attacker, resulting in Trocheck's second goal, this one with 1:34 left, but the Jets hung on from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Fla

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York...

WRAPUP 2-Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyse city

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a violent mob on the citys justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretar...

Flames D Brodie out of hospital after collapse at practice

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was discharged from a local hospital and is doing well in his recovery after collapsing at practice on Thursday, the team announced. The Flames statement, released Thursday evening, said an update will ...

Hamilton, Hurricanes top Sabres in OT

Dougie Hamilton scored midway through overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes recovered after surrendering a two-goal lead to defeat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Thursday night. Hamilton, a defenseman, is tied for the team lead with nine goal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019