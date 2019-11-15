India reach 188/3 at lunch on day two, lead Bangladesh by 38 runs

India were 188 for 3 at lunch on day two, leading Bangladesh by 38 runs in the first Test here on Friday. Opener Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 91 and Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 35 at the break.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 43; Mohammed Shami 3/27)

India 1st innings: 188 for 3 in 54 overs (Mayank Agarwal 91 not out , Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 3/58) PTI APA APA

