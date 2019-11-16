International Development News
Development News Edition

Devils hold on for home win over Penguins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 08:32 IST
Devils hold on for home win over Penguins
Image Credit: Wikimedia

MacKenzie Blackwood made a season-high 38 saves and the host New Jersey Devils held on for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night. The Devils won for the fourth time in eight games on a night in which Pittsburgh had most of the scoring opportunities. New Jersey avoided losing for the fifth time when holding a lead through two periods and held on two nights after allowing three goals in the final 6 1/2 minutes against Ottawa.

Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman scored in the opening two periods for the Devils, who are 4-0-4 in one-goal games this season. Defenseman Jack Johnson scored in the third period for Pittsburgh, which has trailed by at least two goals in five straight games. The Penguins were unable to get a point for a fourth straight game and in their first game since announcing Sidney Crosby would be out at least six weeks with a core muscle injury.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray made 19 saves. Blackwood survived numerous flurries by the Penguins, especially after the opening period. He made several key saves during the first half of the second when the Penguins had 14 of the period's first 17 shots.

Blackwood then survived a wild sequence in the final minute after the Penguins pulled Murray for the extra attacker. With 43 seconds left he made a point-blank save on Jake Guentzel and then with 15 seconds left, Blackwood smothered a backhander by Evgeni Malkin. The game started ominously for the Devils as Zajac took a penalty 34 seconds into the game, but he atoned by scoring his second goal of the season with 13:01 left.

After Zajac chipped the puck near the right corner, Coleman forced a turnover on defenseman Brian Dumoulin and the puck deflected to Jesper Bratt. From behind the net, Bratt made a quick pass to Zajac, who lifted the puck from the left crease over Murray. Coleman forced another turnover to create New Jersey's second goal with 4.1 seconds left in the second.

Coleman pried the puck loose from defenseman John Marino near the left point in Pittsburgh's offensive zone and flew through the neutral zone with Marino in pursuit. He threw a soft shot at the net from the right circle, got by Marino and batted the rebound into the net after it caromed off Murray's catching glove. Johnson made it a one-goal game by scoring for the first time in 92 games when his wrist shot from the left faceoff circle sailed over Blackwood's glove.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack

Sri Lankans trickled into polling centers early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling to recover from Easter Sunday attacks on hotels and churches that have heavily weighed on its tourism-dependent eco...

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said on Friday. The source said the German consulate in Hong Kong was in touch with lawyers and local authoritie...

Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of anti-Ortega activists

Nicaraguan police have arrested 13 opponents of President Daniel Ortegas government, marking what opposition leaders derided as a new wave of repression against those seeking electoral reforms and early elections. The opposition activists w...

Gunman in US school shooting dies as police hunt motive

Los Angeles, Nov 16 AFP The teenager who gunned down classmates at a California high school before shooting himself died Friday, leaving detectives baffled over the motive of a Boy Scout with no obvious alarm bells in his background. Nathan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019