International Development News
Development News Edition

Blackhawks rip Predators to continue climb

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 09:17 IST
Blackhawks rip Predators to continue climb
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Alex Nylander scored twice in the third period and Robin Lehner stopped 39 of 41 shots to lift the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 7-2 rout of the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Erik Gustafsson, Dominik Kubalik, Brent Seabrook and David Kampf also scored for Chicago, which climbed above the .500 mark for the first time this season while improving to 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

"The feeling is great around the room," said Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who had two assists. "We've got a bunch of good guys, a lot of character guys. It's nice to win. Everyone's having fun. ... We're feeling like a really tight team right now. Guys know their roles, know what they can bring every night, and it's good to see it all come together." Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne struggled throughout an abbreviated outing. The veteran allowed four goals on 14 shots in 31:39 of ice time. He was pulled after Kampf scored to give Chicago a 4-0 advantage with 8:21 remaining in the second period.

Rinne, who earned a 20-save shutout in Nashville's 3-0 home victory against the Blackhawks last month, remained at 349 career victories. Juuse Saros stopped seven of 10 shots in relief, as Rinne was pulled for the second time in four games. Lehner established the tone early, turning aside all 12 Nashville shots in the first period.

Nashville brought early, consistent pressure, but Lehner's stout play helped first-period goals from Gustafsson and Kubalik stand up before the Blackhawks added to their advantage. The Predators fell to 1-3-2 in their previous six games. Roman Josi's goal 3:40 into the third period brought Nashville within 4-1. Chicago responded to take a 7-1 lead before Josi added another tally with 1:08 to play.

Nashville outshot Chicago 41-24. Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a groin injury. Kane assisted on Seabrook's goal early in the second period to extend his points streak to eight games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented Gathering of Asia Pacific Medical Societies to Respond to the Impact of Antibiotic Resistance on All People

In anticipation of World Antibiotic Awareness Week 18-24 November the Antimicrobial Resistance AMR Summit Expert Group and the Antimicrobial Stewardship AMS Working Group convened in Bangkok, Thailand, in a first-ever regional effort to co...

Benzema hits out at continued French exile

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has told French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet he and he alone will decide when the time to end his international retirement has come. After Real coach Zinedine Zidane called for Benzemas four-...

Thiem dethrones Zverev to set up London final against Tsitsipas

Dominic Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev to join Roger Federers conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the ATP Finals in London. The Austrian fifth seed saw off the big-serving German 7-5 6-3 on Saturday after Greeces Ts...

Grant's 1st hat trick the difference as Ducks top Blues

Derek Grant scored his first career hat trick to lead the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, ending two streaks in the process. The Ducks snapped their five-game winless streak while the Blue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019