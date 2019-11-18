QB Allen leads Bills to season sweep of Dolphins

Josh Allen passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Buffalo Bills defeated the host Miami Dolphins 37-20 on Sunday afternoon. Allen completed 21 of 33 passes for 256 yards with no interceptions. His top receiver was John Brown, who is from the Miami area and caught nine passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Brown also recovered a Buffalo fumble.

Jakeem Grant's 101-yard kick-return touchdown was a highlight for the Dolphins, but it wasn't enough as Buffalo (7-3) swept its two-game season series with Miami (2-8). Grant also ran for a 7-yard touchdown and had 237 total yards. The Dolphins, who started the season 0-7, had its two-game winning streak snapped. The good news for Miami was the return of two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones, who missed four games due to cracked ribs.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was Buffalo's starter from 2009 to 2012, completed 32 of 45 passes for 323 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Buffalo scored on the game's opening possession, getting a 51-yard Stephen Hauschka field goal. He had missed his previous five field goal tries from 50 or more.

Hauschka added a 34-yard field goal, and Buffalo stretched its lead to 13-0 with 13:09 left in the second quarter on Allen's 40-yard strike to Brown. It is Buffalo's longest pass play of the season. Hauschka made a 21-yard field goal for a 16-0 lead, capping a drive that featured Allen's 36-yard run around right end that stands as his longest of the season.

The final 3:39 of the first half featured wild plays that left the Bills holding a 23-14 lead. First, Miami's Kalen Ballage scored on a 3-yard run. Miami kicker Jason Sanders then successfully recovered his own onside kick.

However, Miami's Allen Hurns fumbled at Buffalo's 25, recovered by Bills safety Jordan Poyer. On a Dolphins blitz, Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Allen. Knox broke Bobby McCain's tackle try to reach the end zone.

Grant then followed with his kickoff return score to close out the first-half scoring. Buffalo scored on its first second-half possession as Allen scrambled for an 8-yard touchdown run, diving for the right pylon on a third-and-7 play.

Miami cut its deficit to 30-20 on Grant's 7-yard run with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter. Allen answered with a 9-yard touchdown to Brown on a deflected pass, crushing Miami's comeback hopes.

