Raanta, Coyotes blank Kings

  • Reuters
  • Arizona
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 10:50 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 10:45 IST
Derek Stepan scored his second goal in as many games and Conor Garland had a goal and assist in the Arizona Coyotes' 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmaltz had two assists each and Antti Raanta made 31 saves for the Coyotes, who have won four of their last five games. The Kings' three-game winning streak, their longest of the season thus far, came to an end.

Raanta, the No. 2 goalie for the Coyotes, recorded his first shutout of the season. Together with Darcy Kuemper's shutout on Saturday night in a win over the Calgary Flames, the duo became the first goaltending tandem in franchise history to post back-to-back shutouts. Arizona has won eight of its last 12 games against Los Angeles.

Garland scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season just 3:12 into the game when he put in a deflected shot from Dvorak. Garland's 23 career goals surpassed Juha Ylonen for the second-most by a Coyotes fifth-round draft pick in franchise history. Stepan finished a series of pinpoint passes around the perimeter and into the center for a power-play goal at 14:48 of the first, with Dvorak and Phil Kessel notching assists.

The Coyotes made it 3-0 midway through the second period on Jakob Chychrun's fifth goal of the season, off a no-look pass from Garland. Schmaltz's second assist on the night raised his team-high point total to 18. Arizona had converted only one if its previous 26 chances on the power play until going 2-for-4 on Monday. Los Angeles went 0-for-4 on power plays in the loss.

Raanta turned away a breakaway attempt by the Kings' Austin Wagner with 10:32 to play in the third period. Jack Campbell had 24 saves for Los Angeles.

