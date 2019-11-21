International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cricket-NZ's Wagner removes Root in first England test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mt. Maunganui
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 08:33 IST
UPDATE 3-Cricket-NZ's Wagner removes Root in first England test
Joe Root Image Credit: ANI

Neil Wagner removed England captain Joe Root shortly before the break to swing the first test back slightly in New Zealand's favor as the tourists reached 121-3 at tea on an opening day in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.

Joe Denly was on 41, while Ben Stokes was not out at the break after Rory Burns (52) was dismissed less than an hour before tea shortly after reaching his fifth test half-century. Root, who needed 21 deliveries to get off the mark, was caught at third slip by Tim Southee off the next ball from Wagner, leaving his side on 120-3 and in danger of wasting a solid start provided by Burns, Denly and debutant Dom Sibley.

Burns had been dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme three balls after reaching his milestone having shared in a 52-run opening stand with Sibley (22) and a 61-run stand with Denly on a Bay Oval pitch offering little assistance to the bowlers. The hosts, who were asked to bowl by Root after he won the toss, struggled with their lines through the first session, allowing England to work the ball into the leg side, with all of Sibley's runs coming between midwicket and fine leg.

After lunch, however, they attacked the line just outside off stump, which resulted in several nicks falling short of fielders or in one case from Burns flying between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in the slips. Sibley had been the only wicket to fall in the first session, grabbed by Taylor at first slip off a seaming de Grandhomme delivery.

The second test is in Hamilton from Nov. 29-Dec. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

A U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in a war crimes trial but convicted of posing for pictures with the corpse of an Iraqi detainee now faces proceedings to expel him from special forces, days after President Donald Trump reversed his demo...

China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting ec...

Rupee opens on a flat note; depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar

Rupee opens on a flat note depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar....

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds and paced the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game, best in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019