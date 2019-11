Australia v Pakistan scoreboard

Brisbane, Nov 22 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday:

Pakistan 1st innings 240 Australia 1st innings

David Warner not out 151 Joe Burns b Yasir 97

Marnus Labuschagne not out 55 Extras (b2, lb4, nb3) 9

Total (for 1 wicket, 87 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-222 (Burns)

Bowling: Afridi 18-5-44-0, Khan 12-1-43-0, Naseem 16-0-65-0 , Iftikhar 6-0-26-0, Yasir 28-1-101-1, Sohail 7-0-27-0. (AFP) APA APA

