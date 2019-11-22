International Development News
Development News Edition

I think Naseem Shah is aging backwards: Mohammad Kaif

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may have the world on toes with his talent, but his age is now causing a huge stir in the cricketing world.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:23 IST
I think Naseem Shah is aging backwards: Mohammad Kaif
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may have the world on toes with his talent, but his age is now causing a huge stir in the cricketing world. Said to be 16-year-old, Shah has made an exciting start to his career as he is playing his first international match against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.

However, an old tweet of a Pakistan journalist from 2018 has surfaced in which he has referred to Shah as a 17-year-old. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was quick to spot the discrepancy. Kaif on Friday replied to the journalist's tweet and said: "Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, aging backward I think".

Shah had taken the wicket of David Warner in the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Australia, but replays showed that he had overstepped the line and as a result, Warner was given a reprieve in the match. Australia is in a comfortable position in the match as they ended day two at the score of 312/1, leading over Pakistan by 72 runs.

Warner and Marus Labuschagne are currently unbeaten for Australia at individual scores of 151 and 55. The hosts had bowled out Pakistan for 240 on day one of the ongoing Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-How jihadists struck gold in Africa's Sahel

People around Pama, a West African town on the edge of vast forested conservation areas, had long been forbidden by their government to dig for gold in the reserves, to protect antelope, buffalo, and elephants.In mid-2018, men wearing turba...

Another $200mn investment set for Angola’s diamond sector to increase production in 2020

Angolas diamond sub-sector is set to pump out USD 200 million in 2020 to augment production from 11.3 million carats to 13.8 million carats in a period of one year.The requirement for investment in Angolas diamond sub-sector augmented from ...

Ahmedabad: Rescued girl from ashram alleges she was tortured

One of the daughters of a Bengaluru resident, Janardhan Sharma, recounted that she underwent mental torture in an ashram, allegedly belonging to Nithyananda. The 15-year-old girl was rescued when her parents got her out of the ashram a mont...

UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths

British police arrested a 23-year old man from Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their enquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019