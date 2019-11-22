International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dutch teams to halt play for a minute in racism protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:06 IST
Soccer-Dutch teams to halt play for a minute in racism protest
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Play at all professional soccer matches in the Netherlands will be halted for a minute this weekend to protest against racism after a match was suspended last week following the abuse of a player. Players will not move in the first minute of every match in the country's Eredivisie and second-tier First Division, while the message "Racism? Then we won't play" will be shown on all screens and boarding in the stadiums, the Eredivisie said.

"We want to raise attention to the abuse in the stands and discrimination on the field in the Netherlands," the Eredivisie said. "We want to remind fans that soccer belongs to everyone, no matter what their cultural background, religion or sexual preference is."

Den Bosch's game against Excelsior Rotterdam was suspended for 10 minutes last Sunday, as the referee took the players off the field after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was verbally abused by a section of the home fans. The incident led to outrage throughout the country, with players from the Dutch national team making several public statements against racism before their Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday.

Netherlands midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong also gestured to their different skin colors as part of a goal celebration during the match. Mendes Moreira and Excelsior on Thursday decided to press charges against the group of fans after prosecutors had said they had opened an investigation into the alleged abuse.

As in other European countries, racial abuse is not uncommon at soccer matches in the Netherlands, yet matches are rarely suspended for it. Another incident involving Den Bosch occurred in 2013 when a cup match against AZ Alkmaar was briefly suspended as fans racially abused U.S. international Jozy Altidore.

Feyenoord were fined in 2015 by European football's governing body UEFA after fans threw a large inflatable banana at AS Roma forward Gervinho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-California faces decade of 'unique' wildfire blackouts

California utility PGE Corp has imposed 10 intentional blackouts this year to reduce risks its power infrastructure could spark wildfires and said they will continue for a decade.PGE initially said outages would happen only a couple of time...

California school shooting shines light on murky 'ghost gun' world

Ghost guns like the one a 16-year-old boy used to kill two classmates and injure three others at a California high school last week are self-assembled, virtually untraceable - and completely legal.The Los Angeles County Sheriffs department ...

Praveen P Kadle appointed independent director and chairman of Beam Suntory India

Beam Suntory India has appointed Praveen P Kadle as an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board of its Indian subsidiary, expanding its Board to five veterans of business in the country. Mr. Kadles appointment as an Independent Direct...

SC to hear in open court review pleas of Maradu flat owners for relief from builders

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear in open court the review pleas of Kochis Maradu flat owners seeking appropriate relief from the builders for demolition of their flats constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone CRZ norms. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019