Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1
India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden Day/Night Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli (59) and Ajinkya Rahane (23) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading by 68 runs.
Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout in 30.3 overs (Shadman Islam 29; Ishant Sharma 5/22).
India 1st innings: 174 for 3 in 46 overs (Cheteshwar Pujura 55, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Ebadat Hossain 2/61).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Virat Kohli
- Bangladesh
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Cheteshwar Pujura
ALSO READ
4 Indian-Americans win state, local elections in US
ANALYSIS-In India, gods 'flex their muscles' over scarce land
Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive player
Body of Indian worker killed in Singapore crane collapse being flown back
Indian-origin dean of Harvard Business School to step down in June 2020