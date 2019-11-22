Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden Day/Night Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli (59) and Ajinkya Rahane (23) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading by 68 runs.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout in 30.3 overs (Shadman Islam 29; Ishant Sharma 5/22).

India 1st innings: 174 for 3 in 46 overs (Cheteshwar Pujura 55, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Ebadat Hossain 2/61).

