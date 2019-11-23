International Development News
Development News Edition

Reports: Yankees want out of paying Ellsbury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 01:25 IST
Reports: Yankees want out of paying Ellsbury
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The New York Yankees reportedly will seek to retain some or all of the $26 million they owe to recently released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury. The New York Post reported Friday that the Yankees will file a grievance because Ellsbury used a non-team rehab facility as he attempted to recover from assorted injuries.

CBS Sports' Jon Heyman later tweeted the Yankees "plan not to pay" Ellsbury, requiring him instead to file a grievance to receive the money. Heyman said the Yankees are basing their case on his visits to outside, non-approved doctors. Ellsbury last played on Oct. 17, 2017, when he appeared as a pinch-runner in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees released the 36-year-old on Wednesday and owe him the final year's pay on the seven-year, $153 million contract he signed on Dec. 3, 2013.

Ellsbury arrived in New York after a star stint with the Boston Red Sox. But injuries and inconsistency interrupted Ellsbury's career in New York, however. In his first seven seasons with the Red Sox, he played in 715 games, batting .297 with 65 home runs and 314 home runs and stole 241 bases. He was an All-Star in 2011 when he led the American League with 364 total bases.

In 520 games over four seasons in New York, he added 39 home runs, 198 RBIs and 102 stolen bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CIA officer sentenced to 19 years in prison for conspiring to spy for China

A former CIA case officer was sentenced by a federal judge in Virginia on Friday to serve 19 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty in May to conspiring to become a spy for China, federal prosecutors announced.Jerry Chuan Shing Lee, 55, l...

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jacksons story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film Bohemian Rhapsody, industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, i...

UP: SP leader seen smoking inside hospital premises in Moradabad

Samajwadi Party SP leader Haji Ikram Qureshi was on Friday seen smoking inside the premises of a hospital in Moradabad, where he had gone to distribute fruits among the patients on the occasion of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadavs birthd...

Science News Roundup: Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide; Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Study reveals musics universal patterns across societies worldwideFrom love songs to dance tunes to lullabies, music made in disparate cultures worldwide displays certain universal patt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019