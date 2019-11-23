International Development News
BJ Watling feels he is a 'very limited' player

After a brilliant performance against England, New Zealand's BJ Watling said that he is a very limited player.'

New Zealand's BJ Watling . Image Credit: ANI

After a brilliant performance against England, New Zealand's BJ Watling said that he is a very limited player.' "I know I didn't want to field today so that was driving me. It was a warm day and you could tell they were tough conditions [for the fielding side]," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Watling as saying.

"I just think I'm a very limited player. I try to play how I know works best for me," he added. Watling played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs on day three of the first Test against England. He scored these runs from 298 balls and admitted that he cannot play shots that 'big boys' can.

"There are shots that the big boys can play and I definitely can't, so I take those away from my game. I try to stick to a game-plan and hopefully it pays off. I waited for balls to hit and I wouldn't be drawn into anything the bowlers wanted," Watling said. England scored 353 runs in the first innings while New Zealand are playing on 394/6. Watling and Mitchell Santner will resume New Zealand's innings on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

