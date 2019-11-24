International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-India steamroll Bangladesh in pink test to sweep series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Eden Garden
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 14:16 IST
Cricket-India steamroll Bangladesh in pink test to sweep series
Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket against Bangladesh (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Umesh Yadav struck three times as India took less than an hour on day three to complete formalities and bulldoze Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second and final test for a 2-0 series sweep on Sunday.

Having barely managed to avoid a defeat inside two days, Bangladesh resumed on 152-6, hoping to score another 89 runs to avoid a second successive innings defeat. But once Mushfiqur Rahim fell for 74, the highest by a Bangladesh batsman in the one-sided match, the game was effectively over for them.

Bangladesh skittled out for 106 in the first innings, managed 195 in the second as India registered their 12th consecutive home series victory to consolidate their lead in the World Test Championship points table. Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on Saturday with a hamstring injury, did not come out to bat for Bangladesh.

Umesh claimed 5-53, while Ishant Sharma returned 4-56 to go with his five-wicket haul in the first innings. India's seventh straight test victory was also their fourth successive innings win.

Bangladesh had to call in two concussion substitutes in the match after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan sustained nasty blow to helmets in the first innings. Mominul Haque made a forgettable debut as Bangladesh's new test captain, scoring a pair of ducks in Kolkata.

India had triumphed inside three days in the series opener in Indore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

JLF to make its debut in Doha

The Jaipur Literature Festival JLF will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork ...

Trying to convince Ajit Pawar, says NCP leader Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Jayant Patil on Sunday said that his party is trying to convince Ajit Pawar that he is still a part of the NCP family. Speaking to media outside NCP Chief Shard Pawars Silver Oaks residence, Patil said,...

India complete formalities in 47 minutes, record 12th successive series win at home

An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row. With Bangladesh re...

Will wait for SC's decision, want Fadnavis to resign, says NCP leader Malik

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that he will wait for the Supreme Courts decision on the plea filed by NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress against BJP-lead government formation in the state. Speaking to media, Malik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019