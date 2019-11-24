New Zealand v England first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day four in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Sunday: England 1st innings 353 New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 394-6)

J. Raval c Denly b Leach 19 T. Latham lbw Curran 8

K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51 R. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25

H. Nicholls lbw Root 41 B. Watling c Buttler b Archer 205

C. de Grandhomme c Sibley b Stokes 65 M. Santner c Pope b Curran 126

T. Southee c and b Leach 9 N. Wagner not out 11

T. Boult not out 1 Extras (b22, lb9, w21, nb2) 54

Total (9 wkts dec; 201 overs) 615 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-72 , 3-106, 4-127, 5-197, 6-316, 7-577, 8-598, 9-603. Bowling: Broad 33-13-64-0, Archer 42-15-107-1, Curran 35-7-119-3, Leach 47-7-153-2, Stokes 26-5-74-2, Root 18-3-67-1.

England 2nd innings R. Burns c de Grandhomme b Santner 31

D. Sibley c Watling b Santner 12 J. Denly not out 7

J. Leach c Latham b Santner 0 Extras (b4, lb1) 5

Total (for 3 wkts, 27.4 overs) 55 Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-53, 3-55

Bowling: Southee 4-0-18-0, Boult 5-4-2-0, de Grandhomme 4-1-8-0, Santner 8.4-4-6-3, Wagner 6-1-16-0.

