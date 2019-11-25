The following are the top and expected stories at 1715 hours:

SPO-BAD-LD LAKSHYA Lakshya wins season's 4th title with Scottish Open

Glasgow, Nov 25 (PTI) Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen claimed his fourth title in three months, bagging the Scottish Open with a thrilling win over Brazil's Ygor Coelho in the men's singles summit clash here.

SPO-BAD-IND Syed Modi International: Saina hopes of a turnaround, Lakshya eyes 5th title of season

Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) Saina Nehwal will hope for a turnaround after a below-par season while the in-form Lakshya Sen will eye his third BWF World Tour title when home shuttlers vie for top honours at the Syed Modi International, beginning here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD YADAV More in control with changed bowling grip: Yadav

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) Attributing his recent success to a tweaked bowling grip, India speedster Umesh Yadav said it has helped him achieve better control and more consistency in delivering out-swingers.

SPO-HOCK-OLY-IND Pro League performance against top teams will determine Olympic chances: Manpreet

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) India's performance against top sides like Australia and Argentina in the upcoming Pro League will help the team assess its preparation ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, feels captain Manpreet Singh.

SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN-SELECTION Hope Ganguly changes selection panel, need strong people: Harbhajan

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is hoping that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will "change" the current selection panel and bring "strong people" on board.

SPO-CRI-PINK-REFUND Pink Ball Test: CAB to refund tickets bought for Days 4 and 5

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) With India's maiden Day/Night Test winding up in less than three days, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to refund fans who bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days.

SPO-CRI-ARCHER-ABUSE Archer claims racial abuse by a spectator, New Zealand Cricket tenders apology

Wellington, Nov 25 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer on Monday said he was subjected to "racial insults" by a spectator on the final day of the opening Test against New Zealand, prompting the home board to apologise to him for the "unacceptable experience".

SPO-CRI-BCCI-AMENDMENTS We are not touching the 70-year age cap, amending cooling-off clause necessary: BCCI treasurer

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday said the Board is not looking to dilute the age cap of 70 years for its office-bearers in the upcoming AGM but will discuss amending the cooling-off clause as experience of the officials "must be utilised".

Bailey all set to be Australia's new national selector Melbourne, Nov 25 (PTI) Former limited-overs captain George Bailey is set to be Australia's new national selector along side coach Justin Langer and chairman Trevor Hohns, according to a report.

Rathore's son Manavaditya eyeing India senior team selection By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The thought that he is the son of a champion shooter would weigh him down initially, also make him "conscious". But then, there was a change in perspective, and Manavaditya Singh Rathore started reaping the rewards.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ Mushtaq: Surya sizzles as Mumbai thrash Karnataka by 7 wickets

Surat, Nov 25 (PTI) Skipper Suryakumar Yadav blazed his way to an unbeaten 94 as Mumbai defeated Karnataka by seven wickets in a Group 'B' Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday to end the rival's winning spree.

SPO-DAVIS-JEEVAN It will be special week in my tennis journey: Jeevan on Davis Cup debut

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Playing Davis Cup at the age of 30 is not a step forward for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan but he still feels it will be a "special week" in his tennis journey when he faces Pakistan.

'Something special' as New Zealand crush England in lop-sided Test Mount Maunganui, Nov 25 (AFP) New Zealand said their comprehensive innings victory over England was among their very best after Neil Wagner's five-wicket burst sealed the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

