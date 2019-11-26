International Development News
Bengals QB Dalton to start vs. Jets

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will be under center when the winless team hosts the New York Jets this weekend, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. Dalton started the Bengals' first eight games of the season before being benched in favor of rookie Ryan Finley.

Finley has completed just 41 of 87 passes for 474 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. The fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft went 12 for 26 for 192 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's 16-10 setback against Pittsburgh on Sunday. "It's time to give him another opportunity," Taylor said of the 32-year-old Dalton, who will be under center on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when the Bengals (0-11) host the Jets (4-7).

Dalton, the winningest quarterback in franchise history, has started 128 games for Cincinnati since the start of his rookie season in 2011, when he was a second-round pick out of TCU. He led the team to 50 victories in his first five seasons, but the franchise has struggled since then, last making the playoffs in the 2015 season, with Dalton posting an 18-32-1 record in the past 3 1/2 years. The Bengals made the playoffs in each of Dalton's first five seasons, losing the wild-card game each year.

This season, he has thrown for 2,252 yards, with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dalton is in the fifth year of a six-year, $96 million contract extension. He is set to earn $17.5 million in 2020.

