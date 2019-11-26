International Development News
Thunder score final 13 points, stun Warriors

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chris Paul buried a 19-footer with 36.8 seconds remaining as part of a 13-0, game-ending run Monday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder stunned the Golden State Warriors 100-97 in San Francisco. It appeared Golden State was in line for just its second home win of the season when Glenn Robinson III capped a career-best, the 25-point night with a 3-pointer with 3:18 to play, putting the Warriors up 97-87.

But Oklahoma City, in beating the Warriors for the third straight time this season, did the rest of the game's scoring, starting with 3-pointers by Paul and Dennis Schroder. One free throw by Steven Adams and a short shot by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made it a nine-point run and a 97-96 game with 1:18 to play, and Paul then buried his go-ahead jumper 42 seconds later.

After Alec Burks misfired on a driving attempt for Golden State, Gilgeous-Alexander capped the flurry with two free throws with 22.4 seconds left for the eventual three-point margin of victory. The Warriors had a shot at a tie, but Jordan Poole's desperation 3-point attempt in the final two seconds was blocked by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Golden State, the NBA's losingest team, missed its last five shots and mixed in a pair of turnovers. Schroder finished with 22 points to pace the Thunder, who outscored the Warriors 26-14 in the fourth quarter en route to snapping a three-game losing streak.

Paul chipped in with 20 points, Danilo Gallinari 15 and Gilgeous-Alexander 12. Adams contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with four blocks. Robinson's career-high point total was five higher than his previous best, which he's accomplished twice, including last week at Memphis.

Warriors rookie Ky Bowman also easily topped his previous season-high with 24 points for the Warriors, who led by as many as 15 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth. Eric Paschall had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 11 points for Golden State, which was outshot 47.1 percent to 41.6 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

