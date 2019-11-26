Last elimination match of RAC 2020 between Nigeria and Madagascar to kick-off

International Development News
With Madagascar occupying 51st position on World Rugby’s Ranking, 19 points above Nigeria all the pressure will be on the home team. Image Credit: pixabay

The last match of the elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 between Nigeria and Madagascar kicks off on Sunday, 1 December at 15:00 local time (14:00 CAT) at the Mahamasima Stadium in Antananarivo Madagascar.

"We're expecting a partisan home crowd in Antananarivo with around 30 000 noisy fans. We will have to bring our A-game and show a more intense defense than we did when they put 50 points over us in a 7s game in Johannesburg recently," says Dele Coker, Team Director Nigeria.

Kelechukwu Mbagwu, President of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) states prior to the match: "We have a lot to prove, it would be good to get some payback and pride back. It's going to be a big game for us. We're in building phase in Nigeria rugby, still developing our pool of home-based players in our three regional leagues. We need to play international matches and keep testing ourselves against bigger, stronger and better opposition so our guys can get used to playing at a higher level consistently."

With Madagascar occupying 51st position on World Rugby's Ranking, 19 points above Nigeria all the pressure will be on the home team.

Philippe Canitrot, Coach Madagascar, underlines the importance of winning the match: "A new adventure starts. All the teams are dreaming of the World Cup. The Malagasy team is prepared for this match with concentration and humbleness. We will endeavor the challenge Nigeria will impose on us and are ready for a great match."

