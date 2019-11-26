International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian volleyball teams to leave for South Asian Games on Wednesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:16 IST
Indian volleyball teams to leave for South Asian Games on Wednesday

The Indian volleyball teams will leave on Wednesday for Kathmandu to participate in the South Asian Games amid reports of a delay due to various issues, sources in the federation said. The volleyball competition in the SAG (formerly South Asian Federation Games) gets underway on November 27, while the opening ceremony is scheduled for December 1.

Both the men's and women's teams open their campaign on November 28, against Bangladesh and Nepal respectively. Meanwhile, there were reports of the team's departure being delayed owing to various reasons.

However, a source denied the reports and the federation is making all efforts to ensure the teams leave for the Nepal capital on Wednesday. He alleged there were some delays with regard to procurement of tickets and kits, but said the federation has taken steps to sort them out and taken it up with the Indian Olympic Association.

"There were some issues with regard to tickets and kits. We have made all possible efforts to send the teams tomorrow," the source said. He said the teams were scheduled to leave on Tuesday but the plan had to be deferred due to the tickets issue.

India is the defending champion in the men's section and favourite for gold this team with stiff competition expected to come from Pakistan. The Indian women won the gold in the previous SAG in 2016 in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S.-China trade deal close, White House says, after negotiators speak by phone

The United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remai...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism keeps euro zone bonds steady

Euro zone bond yields eased on Tuesday as U.S. and Chinese officials appeared to make progress in agreeing the first phase of a trade deal. Trade negotiators from China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, Chinas Comm...

Saudi-led coalition says to free 200 Yemen rebels amid peace push

Riyadh, Nov 26 AFP The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Huthi rebels said Tuesday it will release 200 insurgents, as efforts pick up pace to end the conflict in the impoverished country. Patients needing medical care will also be allowed...

Ajit Pawar reaches uncle Sharad Pawar's residence

Hours after resigning as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday night reached the residence of his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai. Ajit Pawar reached out to Sharad Pawar following persuas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019