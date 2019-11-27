International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Root has full support of England players, says Stokes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:56 IST
Cricket-Root has full support of England players, says Stokes

England's Ben Stokes described the test side's captaincy as one of the most criticised roles and said the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test. England were beaten by an innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui on Monday as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two match series.

"The pressures of being England test captain are huge. It can be one of the most criticised jobs in England... sometimes unfairly," all-rounder Stokes told BBC's Test Match Special. "There are 11 guys on the field that contribute to a win or loss. It doesn't all fall on the captain."

Root's form has also come under scrutiny since he was named full-time test skipper in 2017 and the 28-year-old, who has not scored a century since February, said the pressure of captaincy was not an excuse for his batting woes. "He's England's best player and he knows he has got the full support of us in the changing room," Stokes added.

"We put our hands up as players when we don't perform as well and unfortunately Joe cops most of that. But as a playing group, we stick together and we hold our hands up together." Stokes said England would not be distracted by the departure of coach Chris Silverwood, who will return home after day two of the second test starting on Friday, due to a family bereavement.

"Family always comes first, no matter where you are in the world or a situation a team finds itself in," Stokes added. "We do all the tactical analysis so, once we get going, the onus will be on the players. Chris going home won't be a distraction to us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...

Soccer-Klinsmann takes over at Hertha until end of season

Former World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann replaced sacked Ante Covic as head coach of struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday until the end of the season, returning to the Bundesliga for the first time in a decade, the club said. Covic lasted...

Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Sri Lankan election

In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lankas kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the countrys newest leader. They hope he ushers in another g...

UK's Johnson in talks to give US access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks. Johnson has den...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019