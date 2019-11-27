Cornwall's seven-wicket haul restricts Afghanistan on 187

Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall's seven-wicket haul restricted Afghanistan to 187 in the first Test against West Indies at Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. Windies won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Afghanistan opener built a stand of 28-run for the first wicket. Cornwall got hold of Ibrahim Zadran (17) in the 13th over.

Ihsanullah joined Javed Ahmadi in the middle and built a stand of 56-run, highest for Afghanistani innings, for the second wicket. Ahmadi played a knock of 39 runs before being picked up by Jomel Warrican, reducing Afghanistan to 84/2.

Afghanistan lost four quick wickets in the span of just eight runs. Ihsanullah (24), Rahmat Shah (4), Nasir Jamal (2), and Asghar Afghan (4) lost their wickets cheaply, reducing Afghanistan to 98/6. Afsar Zazai and skipper Rashid Khan built a brief 13-run stand for the seventh wicket. The latter was scalped by Jason Holder after scoring a one run.

Afsar Zazai and Amir Hamza guided the side to 150 run-mark and built a partnership of 54-run. Zazai's (32) resistance was cut-short by Cornwall as he caught him in front of the wickets. Hamza (34) and Yamin Ahmadzai (18) were dismissed by Holder and Cornwall respectively. Afghanistan were bowled out on 187 in their first innings.

For the Caribbean team, Cornwall picked seven wickets and returned to the figure of 7/75 while Holder scalped two dismissals. Windies were at 68 runs for the loss for two wickets at stumps on day one. Kraigg Brathwaite (11) and Shai Hope (7) failed to leave their marks on the scoreboard.

John Campbell unbeaten at 30 runs and Shamrah Brroks (19*) will resume their innings on day two. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Amir Hamza bagged one wicket each. (ANI)

