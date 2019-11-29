International Development News
Development News Edition

AIFF Technical Committee disappointed at India's results against Bangladesh and Afghanistan: Thapa

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:42 IST
AIFF Technical Committee disappointed at India's results against Bangladesh and Afghanistan: Thapa

The Technical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday expressed disappointment at the national team's performance against Bangladesh and Afghanistan which sent the country out of reckoning of a 2022 FIFA World Cup berth. India drew with Bangladesh (at home) and Afghanistan (away) with identical 1-1 scoreline in the World Cup second round qualifiers to remain at fourth in their group with three points from five matches. India's chances of advancing to the third round are virtually over.

The Technical Committee, however, accepted head coach Igor Stimac's explanation that he got very little preparation time ahead of the away matches against Afghanistan and Oman. "We told Stimac that India played well against higher-ranked opponents Qatar (0-0 draw in Doha) and Oman (1-2 loss in Guwahati and 0-1 loss in Muscat). But we were disappointed with the performance against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. We told the head coach that we should have played more attacking football as we needed to win against these two teams," Technical Committee Chairman Shyam Thapa told PTI.

"But Stimac explained that he got very little time to train with the players (in the last two matches) as they were playing in the ISL. The AIFF also said that ISL fixture was decided much earlier and the coach was appointed in May-June only. We felt that was also correct and so we accepted his explanation. He also said that the conditions were very tough in the match against Afghanistan (at Dushanbe)," he added. Thapa, a former India international, said Stimac assured the committee that the national team will produce a better performance in the three remaining World Cup second round qualifiers matches next year -- against Qatar (home), Afghanistan (home) and Bangladesh (away).

In another decision, the Technical Committee recommended senior national team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh to take charge of the India U-19 team in place of Floyd Pinto. Venkatesh was also tasked to become the coach of Indian Arrows side in the I-League which begins of Saturday.

Thapa said the Technical Committee recommended Pinto, who was under the scanner of the AIFF after India U-19 team's disappointing show in the AFC Under-19 Championships qualifiers, to be kept in the coaching staff of the senior national team to gain experience. "We felt Pinto needs to learn under somebody and so he will be in the coaching staff of the national team. We recommended Venkatesh to take over India U-19 coach as well as Indian Arrows," said Thapa.

The AIFF issued a release saying that Stimac gave a detailed presentation on the performance of the national team in its last five qualifying matches of World Cup qualifiers and provided an analysis of what needs to be done to improve the performance in the next three matches. "The Committee members were unanimous about the improvement in the current style of play, and the fighting spirit of the Indian team. They felt the team is moving in the direct direction," the AIFF said in the release.

National Teams Director Abhishek Yadav provided an update on other youth national teams, senior women's national team, and also about the preparation of the women's U-17 team for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Reaction to Arsenal sacking manager Unai Emery

English Premier League side Arsenal sacked manager Unai Emery on Friday after a poor run of form and named assistant Freddie Ljungberg as interim boss while they searched for a permanent replacement. Here are some reactions to the Spaniards...

Shell shock: Giant invasive mussels eradicated from US ponds

Most Americans know mussels as thumb-sized shellfish that occasionally adorn restaurant dinner plates. But a colony of mussels as big as the dinner plates themselves has recently been wiped out from a New Jersey pond, where they had threate...

Charging of double user fee from vehicles with no FASTag to start from Dec 15

Centre on Friday extended the deadline for charging of double user fee from vehicles which enter FASTag lane without FASTag, to December 15 from December 1. It has been found that many citizens have still not enabled their vehicles with FAS...

We are in virtual free-fall: Cong on declining GDP numbers

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government over the GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, saying the declining numbers are a reflection of a failed Modinomics and a PakodaEconomic Vision. Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019