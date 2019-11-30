International Development News
Embiid, 76ers overtake Knicks

Joel Embiid totaled 27 points and 17 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers rallied again from a double-digit deficit to beat the New York Knicks 101-95 Friday night. Philadelphia defeated the Knicks for the 10th straight time on a night in which it was without two starters, Al Horford (rest) and Josh Richardson (hamstring).

Reserve James Ennis III added 18 of his 20 in the second half, when the 76ers shot 52.9 percent. Tobias Harris contributed 19 points while Ben Simmons chipped in 15 points and eight assists. Philadelphia shot 43.1 percent from the floor, hit 32 of 40 free throws and won for the sixth time in seven games overall. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 22 points, and Marcus Morris added 20, but New York missed 14 of 33 free-throw attempts and lost its fifth straight game. Rookie RJ Barrett contributed 18 points for the Knicks, who held a 16-point lead late in the first half.

After rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Knicks in Philadelphia on Nov. 20, the Sixers came back again Friday and made enough plays down the stretch. The game was tied at 87 apiece when Barrett hit a baseline jumper with 2:51 left. Embiid finished off a three-point play 18 seconds later as Knicks center Mitchell Robinson fouled out. After Barrett hit a jumper over Embiid with 2:13 remaining, Embiid hit two free throws for a 92-89 lead.

Philadelphia went up 96-89 when Simmons stole Frank Ntilkina's inbounds pass and coasted in for a dunk with 75 seconds left. The Knicks were within 99-95 after a layup by Randle with 11.1 seconds to go. Randle was fouled on the play and appeared to purposely miss the free throw. The 76ers emerged with the ball, and Ennis iced the game by sinking two from the foul line with 8.3 seconds left.

The Knicks started so quickly that Philadelphia coach Brett Brown called a timeout 49 seconds into the game. New York took its first double-digit lead at 15-4 on a dunk by Taj Gibson and was ahead 31-18 after the opening period. The Knicks took their largest lead at 51-35 on two free throws by Randle with 2:36 left in the second quarter and held a 51-39 lead at halftime.

Philadelphia forged a 66-66 tie on a 3-pointer by Ennis with 2:21 remaining in the third. The 76ers took a 70-68 lead into the fourth when Ennis drained another 3-pointer with 38.4 seconds left. --Field Level Media

