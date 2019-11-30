International Development News
Development News Edition

Lampard's decision to leave Chelsea was 'very good experience' for his career: Pellegrini

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has said that Frank Lampard's decision to leave Chelsea was a 'very good experience' for his career.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:29 IST
Lampard's decision to leave Chelsea was 'very good experience' for his career: Pellegrini
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard . Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has said that Frank Lampard's decision to leave Chelsea was a 'very good experience' for his career. "When you want to be a manager, you must want to learn as much as you can. During your career as a player, you see different people who manage the club in different ways and play different football. You can win titles in a number of different ways, and you choose one of those," Goal.com quoted Pellegrini, as saying.

"For Frank Lampard, it was a very good experience for his career not to have always been at Chelsea. I know he started with West Ham, but for the most part of his professional career he was at Chelsea," he added. The current manager of Chelsea, Lampard, played for the club but later shifted to Manchester City. After his stint with Manchester City, Lampard joined New York City FC.

Pellegrini said that going to Manchester City helped Lampard improve as a manager. "To go to Manchester City, to see another way of playing football, that helped him to improve as a manager and I'm very happy for him," he said.

"Every player tries to learn from the way you work. Of course, [as a player] you are always talking with different players, but I think you learn more from seeing," added Pellegrini. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Sambhal rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The accused was arrested by the police hours after the incident.The...

Business brief

South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged as the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys among Indian travellers, Insight Vacations said on Saturday. It said the company has reported a rise in demand ...

Case registered over axing of trees on Thane metro route

An offence was registered against the contractor and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Saturday for alleged tree felling along Metro Line 4 in Thane, police said. Work is currently underway on Metro Line ...

Paes extends Davis Cup record, India earn Qualifiers spot with 4-0 rout of Pakistan

Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers. Pakistani teenag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019