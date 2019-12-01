International Development News
Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

Ivan Provorov's near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorov's sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens this season, as the Flyers also needed the extra frame in a 3-2 result over Montreal on Nov. 7.

The victory caps an outstanding November for the Flyers, who led the NHL with 24 points in the month by earning points in 14 of 16 games (10-2-4). The Flyers have won four straight games and are unbeaten (5-0-1) over their last six contests. Tomas Tatar scored two goals for the Canadiens, who fell to 0-4-3 over their last seven games. The Habs outshot the Flyers by a 42-29 margin on Saturday and have now outshot opponents in each of their last six games, yet Montreal continues to be plagued by defensive miscues.

Brian Elliott saved 39 of 42 shots to win his third consecutive start. The veteran's impressive day was highlighted by two big saves on ex-Flyer Jordan Weal during a Montreal power play at the end of the second period. A big individual effort from Joel Armia put the Canadiens ahead 19 seconds into the game. The forward took the puck from Montreal's end into Philadelphia's far circle and fired a shot that deflected off defenseman Travis Sanheim and past Elliott in net.

Armia already has nine goals in 24 games, after scoring a career-best 13 goals over 57 games for the Canadiens last season. Oskar Lindblom's equalizer at 7:47 of the second period tied kicked off a flurry of three scores within 72 seconds of play. After Tatar deposited a rebound to put Montreal back ahead, the Flyers' Kevin Hayes connected for his 100th career NHL goal that tied the score at 8:59 of the second frame.

The two teams again exchanged quick goals to begin the third period. Travis Konecny ended a nine-game scoring drought at 1:34 to give Philadelphia its first lead of the game, but the Canadiens tied it on Tatar's power-play goal at the 3:16 mark. Montreal backup goalie Keith Kinkaid made 25 saves in a rare start.

Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete left the game after suffering a lower-body injury during the second period.

