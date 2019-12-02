International Development News
Development News Edition

Root delight as his 226 sets up England final day push

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:41 IST
Root delight as his 226 sets up England final day push
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Joe Root could not hide his delight after a masterful 226 ended his run drought and gave England a much-needed boost in the second Test against New Zealand on Monday as they ended day four believing they can square the series. It took a five-wicket haul for the tireless Neil Wagner to bring England's first innings to an end at 476, a lead of 101.

At stumps, New Zealand were 96 for two and needing to bat late into the final day although rain may yet have the last word with further showers forecast for Tuesday. "It felt good," a beaming Root said as he put a stream of low scores behind him.

"Once I got in and had the bit between my teeth I wanted to make it a real big one and try and get us in a position where we can force a result in this game. "I know there's a bit of weather around but you just never know. It'll be one big last push from everyone to try and come away with a leveled-up series."

Root said it had been a frustration more than a worry that he had gone 14 Test innings without a century but his return to form gave him confidence. - 'It's been a while' -

======================= "It's nice to get back to scoring some big runs," he said.

"I found a really good rhythm out there, felt pretty comfortable and I just wanted to keep going. "It's been a while since I've had that amount of time out in the middle and you get really hungry for it."

New Zealand openers Jeet Raval (nought) and Tom Latham (18) were out early in their second innings, and for Raval it continued a disappointing run in which he has failed to reach double figures in six of his last 10 innings. But after being 28 for two, New Zealand's most skilled batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor prevented further damage with Williamson on 37 at stumps and Taylor on 31.

If Raval was feeling the pressure of his slump with an away series against Australia looming, he need only look Root's timely double century to see fortunes can change. England were 24 for two in their first innings when he went to the middle where he controlled proceedings in a marathon knock during which he faced 441 deliveries in nearly 11 hours.

It was Root's third double-century, his longest innings in terms of time and balls faced and it ended just 28 runs short of his Test best 254 against Pakistan three years ago. - Tireless Wagner rewarded -

============================ He had partnerships of 177 with Rory Burns for the third wicket and 193 for the sixth-wicket with Ollie Pope.

On a placid wicket, Root and Pope slowly accumulated runs eary on the fourth day to ensure the first-innings lead and then picked up the pace to build on the advantage. The 21-year-old Pope, in only his fourth Test, progressed to 75 before his valuable contribution ended with an edge to yet another Wagner bouncer.

Four balls later, it was all over for Root whose exquisite timing deserted him when an attempt to hit Mitchell Santner out of the ground turned into a soft catch to Henry Nicholls at deep cover. He left the field to a deserved standing ovation but barely had time to take his seat when Wagner mopped up the England tail to finish with five for 124, his second five-wicket haul in the series.

"I'm blessed in that with that with my body that I can bowl long spells and if you keep putting pressure on then hopefully wickets come your way," Wagner said. "Even when it's flat you've got to make sure you graft away and (batsmen) tire out as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notices to Centre, IMA on plea seeking doctors to be made liable for striking

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and the Indian Medical Association IMA on a petition which sought doctors to be made liable for going on strikes.While recognising the right of citizens to strike, a bench...

India's economic growth likely to remain subdued in near future: Report

Indias economic growth is expected to remain subdued in near future as the slowdown has deepened and is likely to remain extended for a longer duration than previously anticipated, says a report. According to a Dun Bradstreet report, a pic...

Your votes to decide if state will walk on path of devpt or

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Jharkhand to exercise franchise in favour of his party, contending that their votes would decide if the state would walk on the path of development or Naxalism. Addressing a po...

Masatsugu Asakawa to finish Nakao's unexpired term as new ADB President

Masatsugu Asakawa has been unanimously elected President of the Asian Development Bank ADB by its Board of Governors.Mr. Asakawa, 61, currently Special Advisor to Japans Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office as ADBs 10t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019