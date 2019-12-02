The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours:

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-LD IND India name 15-member squad for U-19 World Cup with Priyam Garg as captain

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg will lead defending champions India in next year's Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup after the BCCI on Monday named him captain of a 15-member squad for the tournament to be held in South Africa.

SPO-SAG-IND South Asian Games: India opens medal account with 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze in triathlon

Pokhara (Nepal), Dec 2 (PTI) India opened its medal account in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) with one gold, two silver and a bronze in the triathlon event on the opening day of competitions here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-AGE-DDCA Delhi player banned by BCCI for age fudging

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav has been banned by the BCCI from domestic cricket for the next two seasons after being found guilty of fudging his age in under-19 tournaments.

SPO-CRI-LARA-WARNER Was getting ready to congratulate Warner, thinking he may have a crack at my record: Lara

Adelaide, Dec 2 (PTI) West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has revealed that he was looking forward to congratulate David Warner had the Australian breached his record of highest individual Test score, just as Gary Sobers had done when he achieved the feat.

SPO-LD PAES New generation should have replaced me by now: Paes

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes on Monday hinted at a possible retirement, saying he has lived his career and doesn't see himself playing past another year.

SPO-CRI-SAG-WOM-RECORD Nepal's Anjali Chand takes 6/0, best ever bowling figures in women's T20I

Pokahra (Nepal), Dec 2 (PTI) Nepal's Anjali Chanda on Monday scripted history by producing the best bowling performance in a women's T20 Internationals with figures of 6/0 in a match against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games here.

SPO-SAG-KHOKHO Indian men's Kho Kho team enter semi-finals at 13th South Asian Games

Kathmandu, Dec 2 (PTI) Continuing its unbeaten run, Indian men's Kho Kho team entered the semi-finals of the 13th South Asian Games after clinching two wins in a day here on Monday.

SPO-BOX-DOPING International medal-winning boxer Neeraj suspended for failing dope test

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) International medal-winning Indian woman boxer Neeraj (57kg), who was among the probables for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION 971 players to go under hammer at IPL auction on Dec 19

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) As many as 971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players, will be up for grabs at the IPL players' auction scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

SPO-ATH-LD BLAKE Blake trains his eyes on gold in Tokyo Olympics

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake on Monday said he is eyeing nothing less than a gold medal in next year's Tokyo Olympics, his last appearance at the quadrennial extravaganza.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET Our consistency will be put to test in FIH Pro League: Manpreet

Bhubaneswar, December 2 (PTI) India's consistency will be put to test in the second edition of the FIH Pro League, said captain Manpreet Singh whose team will make its debut against the Netherlands here in January next year.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-SMITH Chappell says hate to see Smith "white-anting" captain Tim Paine

Adelaide, Dec 2 (PTI) Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels Steve Smith undermined current skipper Tim Paine by trying to set the field in the second Test against Pakistan, which the home team won by an innings and 48 runs here on Monday.

SPO-CUE-MEHTA Cue Slam League will return soon: Aditya Mehta

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Cue Slam League, the franchise-based televised snooker and billiards tournament, is not dead yet and will make a comeback soon, world snooker team champion Aditya Mehta said here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-2NDLD NZ Root delight as his 226 sets up England final day push

Hamilton (New Zealand), Dec 2 (AFP) Joe Root could not hide his delight after a masterful 226 ended his run drought and gave England a much-needed boost in the second Test against New Zealand on Monday as they ended day four believing they can square the series.

SPO-CRI-2NDLD AUS Lyon takes five as Australia thrash Pakistan with day to spare

Adelaide, Dec 2 (AFP) Spin king Nathan Lyon snared five wickets, including dangerous half-century makers Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq, as Australia wore down a stubborn Pakistan to clinch the second Test and wrap up the series 2-0 Monday.

