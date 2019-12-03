Left Menu
Cricket-Starc named in Australia squad for New Zealand test series

Cricket-Starc named in Australia squad for New Zealand test series
Paceman Mitchell Starc has been named in Australia's 13-man squad for the three-test series against New Zealand starting in Perth on Dec. 12 despite struggling with a foot injury in the second test win over Pakistan. Starc appeared to roll his ankle on Monday as Australia closed out an innings victory over Azhar Ali's side on day four of the test but captain Tim Paine later played down his injury, saying the left-armer was just hampered by a broken toenail.

Australia have retained the core of the squad that whitewashed the Pakistan side 2-0, only dropping batsman Cameron Bancroft from the trimmed-down roster. Bancroft will remain as a standby player, selector Trevor Hohns said on Tuesday, adding that the squad could be shaken up for the tests in Melbourne and Sydney, depending on conditions.

Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc.

