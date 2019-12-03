ENGvsNZ: Scoreboard

The complete scoreboard in the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton on Tuesday: New Zealand 1st innings: 375

England 1st innings: 476 New Zealand 2nd innings (overnight 96-2):

T Latham c Root b Woakes 18 J Raval lbw b Curran 0

K Williamson not out 104 R Taylor not out 105

Extras: (B-2, LB-3, W-3, NB-1, PEN5) 14 Total: (for two wkts in 75 overs) 241

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-28 Bowling: Broad 9-0-28-0, Curran 16-2-56-1, Archer 12-1-27-0, Woakes 11-4-12-1, Stokes 14-1-58-0, Denly 9-1-27-0, Root 4-1-23-0.

