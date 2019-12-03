The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-GOLF-HWC-WOODS

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event By Bharat Sharma

Nassau (Bahamas), Dec 3 (PTI) Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here.

SPO-CRI-PONTING Indian attack is fantastic but spinners tend to struggle in Australia: Ponting

Melbourne, Dec 3 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is in awe of India's "fantastic" pace attack but feels their spinners tend to struggle Down Under, making his country's bowling unit a stronger force here.

SPO-GOLF-WOODS-MAJORS Woods not losing sleep over Nicklaus' record, proud of what he has done

By Bharat Sharma Nassau (Bahamas), Dec 3 (PTI) Having made one of the greatest sporting comebacks earlier this year, American golf icon Tiger Woods says he is at peace with himself and not in hot pursuit of the three Majors that would tie him with the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-MUMBAI

Rahane, Shaw in Mumbai Ranji squad for Baroda game Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and young opener Prithvi Shaw were on Tuesday named in the 15-member Mumbai trophy squad for their lung opener in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda.

SPO-SAG-ATH-IND

Indian athletes win 4 medals in 1500m races of SAG Kathmandu, Dec 3 (PTI) India's athletes continued their fine show at the 13th South Asian Games by adding four medals, including a gold in men's 1500m race at the Dasarath Stadium here on Tuesday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-EB-PREVIEW

East Bengal face Real Kashmir in their I-League campaign opener on Wednesday Kalyani (West Bengal), Dec 3 (PTI) Last edition runners-up side East Bengal will begin their I-League campaign against Real Kashmir Football Club here on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JUNIOR

Indian junior women's team to open campaign against NZ in Three-Nation hockey tourney Canberra (Australia), Dec 3 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team will look to begin its campaign on a positive note against New Zealand in its opening match of the Three-Nation tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-NZ-AWARD

New Zealand win MCC's Spirit of Cricket award Hamilton, Dec 3 (PTI) The New Zealand cricket team has been bestowed with the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket award for its exemplary show of sportsmanship during the epic final of the ICC World Cup at Lord's in July, which it lost under controversial circumstances.

SPO-CRI-BUMRAH-TRAINING

Bumrah starts training under Delhi Capitals' Rajnikanth Sivagnanam New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Having recovered from a stress fracture of the back, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has started working out under IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam at the Mumbai Cricket Association.

SPO-CRI-U19-PRIYAM

It's because of my father's hard work that I'm captain, says India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg By Zafar Irshad

Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) Priyam Garg says his journey from a small child without means to buy cricket gear to becoming Indian team captain for Under-19 World Cup would not have been possible without the sacrifice of his father, who resorted to driving a school van to fulfil his son's ambitions.

SPO-BAD-RANKING Sourabh on career-high 29th spot, becomes 6th Indian inside top 30 in BWF ranking

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Riding on his runners-up finish at the Syed Modi International, Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma on Tuesday achieved a career-best ranking of world no.29 in the latest BWF ranking.

