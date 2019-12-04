Left Menu
Kucherov, Lightning top Predators in OT

Image Credit: pixabay

Nikita Kucherov scored 2:35 into overtime, and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Tuesday. Kucherov, stationed to the right of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, tipped a pass from Steven Stamkos for his 10th goal of the season. The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner (MVP) also had an assist in the game, and he has four goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak.

Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay, which ended a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) during which they lost each game by one goal. Stamkos had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves. Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for Nashville, which lost its second straight game. Rinne made 28 saves.

Turris, a healthy scratch for the previous seven games, tied the score with a power-play goal at 9:51 of the third period. He beat Vasilevskiy with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Mattias Ekholm. Nashville was 1-for-4 on the power play while Tampa Bay was 0-for-3.

Hedman gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 7:46 of the first period. His shot from the blue line deflected off a Predator's stick and trickled through a crowd past Rinne. The goal was Hedman's fifth in 2019-20. Nashville tied the game at 6:13 of the second period when Jarnkrok got to a loose puck above the left circle and sent a wrist shot through traffic for his 10th goal of the season.

Palat regained the lead for Tampa Bay just 31 seconds later when he beat an out-of-position Rinne with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Kucherov in the left circle. Palat has nine goals this season. The Predators get an extended rest before playing host to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The Lightning return home to oppose the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

