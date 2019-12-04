Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA announces new playoff system for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:32 IST
Soccer-UEFA announces new playoff system for 2022 World Cup qualifiers
Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) logo Image Credit: ANI

UEFA is to introduce a new-look playoff system for its 2022 World Cup qualifying competition which will avoid the need to compare results of teams in different groups.

UEFA said the 55 teams, who will be battling for 13 places at the tournament in Qatar, will be divided into 10 groups. The 10 group winners will qualify directly for the World Cup while the runners-up will go into the playoffs along with two more teams from the 2020-21 Nations League.

Those 12 teams will then be divided into three paths, with a one-leg semi-final and a one-leg final in each path to decide the remaining three European finalists. In the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, there were nine groups where the winners qualified directly and the eight best runners-up went into four two-leg playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

7 per cent decline in serious crimes in Delhi in 2019: Govt to Rajya Sabha

The number of serious crimes in the national capital reduced by 7 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affair...

Prime Minister expresses grief over death of Indian workers in blast in Sudan factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of workers, including Indians, in a Sudan factory. At least 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic...

Announcing… COUNTDOWN, A Massive Global Collaboration to Tackle the Climate Crisis Powered by TED and Leaders from Policy, Business, Science, Story-telling and Civic Engagement

&#160;Today TED and Future Stewards&#160;with Christiana Figueres announced Countdown a global collaboration to turn the tide on climate change. The name Countdown refers to the necessary reduction to zero net greenhouse gas emissions calle...

MoD to mobilize 50 lakh people on Dec 7 as part of Swachhta Pakhwada

The Ministry of Defence is planning to mobilize 50 lakh people from its own ranks and local communities to participate in plogging throughout the country on December 7, as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019