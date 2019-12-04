Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Kenya's marathon queen Keitany still hungry for more titles

Kenya's three-time London Marathon champion, Mary Keitany, said on Wednesday she still has enough energy to win in major races including at the Olympic Games next year. Keitany, who has also won the New York City marathon four times, insisted that she is not close to retiring from road running despite turning 38 next month. Golf: Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian Open

Adam Scott is keen to "stick it to" Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next week's Presidents Cup but first he wants to end his decade-long wait for a second Australian Open title. The Australian Open has a long and rich tradition but this year's edition, which tees off on Thursday, has something of the feel of a Presidents Cup training camp for Team International. NBA roundup: Spurs edge Rockets in 2OT

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play in the second overtime, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 on Tuesday. Lonnie Walker IV scored a career-high 28 points, 19 of them in the fourth quarter, to pace the Spurs. Bryn Forbes added 25, Rudy Gay had 14 points, Derrick White scored 12 and Jakob Poeltl pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds. NFL notebook: Panthers fire Rivera

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday after a 5-7 start to the season. "I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers." Kenya's Rudisha aims to regain fitness, defend Olympic title

Kenya's David Rudisha, the twice Olympic 800 meters champion and world record holder who has been sidelined for 2-1/2 years due to injury, wants a title hat-trick at next year's Tokyo Games. A leg injury meant Rudisha, 30, could not run competitively in 2018 and 2019 but he is now ready to start training and has put the defense of his Olympic crown top of his list for 2020. UEFA announces new playoff system for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

UEFA is to introduce a new-look playoff system for its 2022 World Cup qualifying competition which will avoid the need to compare results of teams in different groups. UEFA said the 55 teams, who will be battling for 13 places at the tournament in Qatar, will be divided into 10 groups. South Korea to use radiation detectors, food from home at Tokyo Games

South Korea's Olympic committee plans to buy radiation detectors and ship homegrown ingredients to Japan for its athletes at the Tokyo Games because of worries local food may be contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Japan has posted data to show the country is safe from Fukushima radiation and many countries have lifted Fukushima-related food restrictions. Tokyo 2020 marathon, race walk events rescheduled after Sapporo move

The women's marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and all the race walks have been rescheduled, following the controversial decision taken in October to move the events out of the capital 800 kilometers north to the city of Sapporo. Tokyo 2020 organizers announced the rescheduling on Wednesday, following discussions with the International Olympic Committee and World Athletics, to ease the burden on National Olympic Committees and athletes traveling to northern Japan. Woods, ahead of busy two weeks, declines Saudi offer

As he gears up for two of the busiest weeks he has had on a golf course likely in years, Tiger Woods on Tuesday talked about what he's done since equaling Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories and his approach heading into his high-profile December. He also addressed the controversies surrounding professional golfers accepting big paydays to play in Saudi Arabia, as ESPN reported Woods himself declined a big-money offer to play in the Saudi International from Jan. 30-Feb. 2. NHL roundup: Devils lose to Knights after coaching change

Jonathan Marchessault scored a natural hat trick in a span of less than nine minutes before the midway point of the third period Tuesday night for the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, who beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in Newark, N.J. -- just hours after the Devils fired head coach John Hynes. The win was the season-high fourth in a row for the Golden Knights, who also received a second-period goal from Chandler Stephenson in his first game with the club. Stephenson was acquired from the Washington Capitals on Monday. Goalie Malcolm Subban made 32 saves for Vegas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)