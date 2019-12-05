Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics beat Heat for fourth win in five games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 08:34 IST
Celtics beat Heat for fourth win in five games
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Jaylen Brown scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, Kemba Walker added 28 and the Boston Celtics cruised past the visiting Miami Heat 112-93 Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum had 19 points, and Robert Williams III came up with 10 rebounds as the Celtics won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 37 points, and Kelly Olynyk chipped in 12 for the Heat, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Up by eight to begin the third, the Celtics stretched their lead in the quarter as high as 16 when Brown finished an alley oop made it 68-52 with 6:31 to go. Butler drained a pair of 3-pointers and had 10 points as the Heat responded with a 14-3 run to get within 71-66 with 2:32 remaining.

Brown restored order for Boston with back-to-back treys as the Celtics would enter the fourth up 82-69. A Carsen Edwards 3-pointer gave Boston the lead by 20, 89-69, with 10:10 left in the game, and the Celtics maintained their double-digit lead the rest of the way to close out the win.

The Heat grabbed the first 10-point lead, 31-21, on a Tyler Herro 3-pointer at 10:31 of the second quarter. Tatum scored seven straight points for the Celtics in a 10-2 run to get back in it, and Boston went ahead 40-39 on a pair of Walker free throws with 3:45 to go. The Celtics ended the half on a 12-3 run to lead 52-44 at the break. Walker had 17 points, while Butler paced the Heat with 14.

Butler had 11 points as Miami led 28-20 after one. The Heat played without head coach Erik Spoelstra, who returned to Miami earlier in the day for the birth of his second son. Assistant Dan Craig served as head coach for the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt authorises Coast Guard members to search and seize suspicious vessels within EEZ

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday authorised every member of the Coast Guard to visit, board, search and seize suspicious vessels within an exclusive economic zone EEZ and its continental shelf. In exercise of powers conferred by sub-sect...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Navy sailor shoots three at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

A U.S. Navy sailor shot and wounded three people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said on Twitter that the three inj...

Soccer-Wilmots leaves role as Iran coach

Marc Wilmots has left his role as coach of the Iran national team, just seven months after replacing Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the three-time Asian champions. The former Belgium and Ivory Coast coach was appointed in May to lead Iran in...

Record dry November in Australia fuels deadly fires

Australia recorded its lowest level of rainfall for the month of November, the countrys weather bureau said on Thursday, as an unrelenting drought fuels deadly bushfires.All of Australia received less then 50 mm 1.9 inches of rain during No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019