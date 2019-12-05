Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panthers begin life post-Rivera in Atlanta

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:00 IST
Panthers begin life post-Rivera in Atlanta

Change came swiftly this week for the Carolina Panthers. Coach Ron Rivera was dismissed just five days before a Sunday afternoon road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Neither team is in line to change its fortunes in regard to the big picture for this season, but expect the Panthers to have some sort of response to the change that came with four games remaining. "We can't tuck our tails," interim coach Perry Fewell told reporters. "We can't hide our faces."

Fewell had been the secondary coach. Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator, replacing Norv Turner, who transitions to special assistant to the head coach. "Our coaching staff is very professional in the sense that we have an objective to go down and win a game in Atlanta," Fewell said Wednesday. "(We need to) make sure we're all going in the same direction because there are emotions involved. ... This is a business, and you're assigned a task of winning a football game on Sunday."

Fewell, who is in his first season with the Panthers, was an interim coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2009, compiling a 3-4 record on those games. "It helps that I've done this before," Fewell said. "That's the biggest asset that I have, that I've had this experience."

Rivera led the Panthers for most of nine seasons, but a four-game losing streak that included home defeats to the lowly Falcons and then the Washington Redskins last weekend, dropping the club's record to 5-7, proved to be his demise. Given that Rivera handled some of the defensive play-calling, there will be changes on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Carolina.

The coaching switch consumed most of the latter part of the week regarding the Panthers, but there's still a game to play. Fewell said it's too deep into the season for schematic changes.

"You might see some new wrinkles here and there, but we are who we are," he said. "(Scott Turner) may call it just a little bit differently than Norv did." The Falcons (3-9) have been relatively quiet in comparison to Carolina. Atlanta has been off since a Thanksgiving night loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons were unable to complete the season sweep of the Saints, but now they will aim for a sweep of Carolina. Atlanta defeated the Panthers 29-3 three weeks ago in Charlotte, perhaps igniting the downward spiral for Carolina.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he doesn't expect any issues with motivation despite the team unable to reach the postseason. "Ballplayers go to compete and battle for it and see how good we can get," Quinn said.

The final four games represent what Quinn said the staff has identified as the final block. "We can set all our sights on Carolina," he said.

Expect the Falcons to try to crank up the rushing attack on Carolina's suspect run defense, which rates 29th in the NFL by giving up 137.5 yards per game. Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman missed last month's game with the Panthers but has since returned to action. The Falcons should have Matt Bosher back, though he'll only handle punting and won't do kickoffs. He has been out since Week 5 with a groin injury.

The Panthers might be without tight end Greg Olsen, who entered the concussion protocol during the Redskins game. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy exited that game with an ankle injury. Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey remains the team's biggest threat. He has the most receiving yards by a running back across the first three years of a career with 2,162.

This is the 50th meeting between the Falcons and Panthers, with Atlanta leading the series 31-18. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Anwar says sexual assault claim is 'politics at its worst'

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysias prime-minister-in-waiting, denied on Thursday that he had sexually assaulted a former male aide, describing the accusation as politics at its worst days before his ruling partys annual congress.On Wednesday, a state...

Motorola one hyper arrives with pop-up selfie camera and 45W Hyper Charging support

Motorola unveiled today the Motorola one hyper, the first moto smartphone to arrive with a notch-less display and ultra-narrow bezels. The mid-range smartphone comes with a water repellent design, edge to edge display, pop-up selfie camera ...

Stanford Prof slammed for mentioning Trump's son during impeachment hearing

The impeachment hearing against US President Donald Trump took an ugly turn when a professor of law from the prestigious Stanford University took the name of his minor son Barron during her testimony before a Congressional panel, drawing an...

Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab

A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjabs Mohali district while she was with her five-year-old daughter, police said. Sarabjit Kaur was attacked in the morning when she was parking her scooter outside the schoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019