Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to protect young WI talents from vultures of world cricket: Pollard

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:30 IST
Need to protect young WI talents from vultures of world cricket: Pollard

West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard on Thursday said young cricketers in his country need to be protected from "vultures of the game" when they are initiated into international cricket. West Indies have opted for some young players in their 15-member team for the limited overs series against India beginning with the first T20 International here on Friday, and Pollard said they need to be given enough opportunity to showcase their talent.

"They (Brandon King and Keserick Williams) have been pretty good. It's good that we have young guys coming in from the CPL. They are excited to represent West Indies. But the problem is, we as individuals try to judge people too quickly," Pollard said at the pre-match press conference. "We need to have patience. At the end of the day we need results but sometimes you have to be honest with yourself. We look forward to these talents showing the world what they can do. Sometime you need to have umbrella over them and protect them from the vultures out there to pull them down," he added.

Youngsters like Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Keserick Williams and Hayden Walsh Jr were preferred for the India tour to experienced players like Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo. "They (young players) need experience and we need to back these guys and see how far they can go because we have seen their talent, their attitude. It's just a matter of trying to teach them and ease them into the world of international cricket which we know is a very tough place."

Talking about the upcoming series, Pollard said his team will look to use the experience of playing in India to challenge the hosts. "We play a lot of cricket in India. It's just a mater of using our experience and hopefully that experience can be a good step for us. At the end of the day we are here to play some good cricket. We have prepared well and from tomorrow we will hit the ground and start running," said Pollard.

"For us it's just a matter of getting acclimatised and we are here for a while now since November and now it's about putting the pieces of puzzle together. There are instances we knew we faltered in the last series. We have spoken about it and hopefully in this series we put these things right." Pollard said his side need to improve their collective game as a team to give India a tough fight in the series.

"We are coming up against India, a formidable team. They are no.1 team (in Test cricket) going around and I think that's good for us, getting an opportunity to come across the no.1 team. We look at it as a challenge. We have to deal with what is presented in front of us," he said. "We are looking to do the basics right, use our opportunities every time we step on the cricket field. We are not focussing on too many individuals. We collectively as a team is looking to improve our cricket," said the visiting captain.

On his personal form, Pollard said he just wants to contribute for the team's success. "Every time I step on the cricket field, as a professional, I want to have personal pride. You have good times and bad times, things have been going pretty decent for me and I just want to continue doing that and continue scoring runs for the team. I hope my contribution put the team in a winning position."

West Indies will miss the services of key players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, and Pollard said they will have to do the job with the available resources. "You do not want to have players trying to fill in the gaps of senior players. For us, Russell, Narine and Bravo are big gaps, but as a team, we have selected 15 players to do a job here," Pollard said.

"We back each and every player, when these senior players become available for selection, we can have a discussion about it. It is what it is, we have moved on from that and we know the reasons why they are not here," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pirates kidnap 19 crew members from Greek tanker off Nigeria

Pirates have kidnapped 19 crew members from a crude oil tanker off Nigeria in an area where acts of piracy are on the rise, an official with the ships operator said on Thursday.The loaded vessel, the Nave Constellation, was attacked 77 naut...

Azerbaijan to hold parliamentary elections on Feb. 9

Azerbaijan will hold a parliamentary election on Feb. 9, an order posted on the presidents website said on Thursday....

Hazard to miss Clasico after tests reveal ankle fracture

Madrid, Dec 5 AFP Eden Hazard is set to miss the Clasico against Barcelona after further tests revealed a fracture in his right ankle, Real Madrid confirmed on Thursday. Hazard was forced off during the draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the ...

Srinagar-Leh highway to be reopen for traffic on Friday

The Srinagar-Leh highway will reopen for vehicular traffic on Friday after remaining closed for 15 days as the Border Roads Organisation has cleared the snow at the high-altitude Zojila pass on Thursday, officials said. The highway was clos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019