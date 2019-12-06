Left Menu
Browns' Mayfield 'looked good' in return to practice

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 03:15 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 03:15 IST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice Thursday after a one-day absence to rest his bruised right hand. Wearing a wrap on his throwing hand, according to reporters who attended practice, Mayfield "looked good," per head coach Freddie Kitchens. The quarterback went through the session without any major difficulties.

Asked about Mayfield's rib injury, Kitchens added, "I think with the injury reports, you have to kind of report everything, so that is what we do. No matter how major or minor, we put it on there." Regarding the Browns scaling back due to the numerous players listed as questionable on the injury report, Kitchens said, "During the time of year that it is, you do that on a regular basis anyways. That is what I have always been a part of. Yeah, but nothing unusual I do not think - not exceptionally unusual. Maybe a little bit."

Mayfield hit his right hand on the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree after he completed his throwing motion late in the first half of Sunday's 20-13 loss before returning in the second half. He passed for 196 yards, with a touchdown to Kareem Hunt and an interception. His fumble early in the fourth quarter set up a field goal that gave the Steelers a 20-10 lead. Despite his struggles that have included a last-place ranking among qualifying quarterbacks, according to NFL Research, in completion percentage (60.0), TD-interception ratio (15-14) and passer rating (79.9), Mayfield has the backing of his coaches, including offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"In my mind, we've got the right guy going forward,'' Monken said Wednesday, via The Cleveland Plain Dealer. "There's no doubt. Any statistical evidence you have of any area you want to look at has its holes. Obviously we've got to do it collectively as a group better, but I think he's a tremendous, tremendous football player, competitor, smart, tough, has a rare competitive quality and rare want to be great." Mayfield is expected to start Sunday when the Browns (5-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

