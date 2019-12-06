Left Menu
Bears LB Smith leaves with pec injury

  • Reuters
  • Chicago
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 08:07 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 08:00 IST
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith left Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a pectoral injury and was ruled out by the team. Smith was injured during the first quarter and headed to the locker room for evaluation.

The second-year-pro entered the game with 98 tackles, two sacks and one interception. The Bears were already without Danny Trevathan, who sat out his fourth straight game with a left elbow injury. Nick Kwiatkoski started in Trevathan's place, and Kevin Pierre-Louis entered to replace Smith.

Chicago's defense was also without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Prince Amukamara entering the game. --Field Level Media

