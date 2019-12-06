Right benchmark: Westler Sushil Kumar on Telangana encounter

After the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police on Friday, wrestler Sushil Kumar lauded the force, saying that they have set the right example. "I would like to congratulate the police for taking immediate action. The whole country was feeling outraged with what happened with that girl. People wanted justice, and today the police have done a commendable job. The police have set the right benchmark, now people would think before committing such crimes," Kumar told ANI.

"For such big crimes, an immediate verdict should be given, everyone will be happy with what happened today. It was such a heinous crime, today everyone will say that what happened was right," he added. Ten days ago, the victim left home on her two-wheeler in the evening to go to a doctor's appointment.

Later she called up her to say she had a flat tyre, and a lorry driver had offered to help. Efforts to contact her afterwards were unsuccessful, and her charred body was discovered under a flyover by a milkman the following morning.

The incident created a national outcry with people demanding stricter laws for crime against women. According to the police, the four accused men, who had been in detention, were being taken to the scene of the crime, when they tried to escape and were shot at.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. Police said the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

