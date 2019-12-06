Left Menu
Development News Edition

Right benchmark: Westler Sushil Kumar on Telangana encounter

After the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police on Friday, wrestler Sushil Kumar lauded the force, saying that they have set the right example.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:30 IST
Right benchmark: Westler Sushil Kumar on Telangana encounter
Wrestler Sushil Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

After the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police on Friday, wrestler Sushil Kumar lauded the force, saying that they have set the right example. "I would like to congratulate the police for taking immediate action. The whole country was feeling outraged with what happened with that girl. People wanted justice, and today the police have done a commendable job. The police have set the right benchmark, now people would think before committing such crimes," Kumar told ANI.

"For such big crimes, an immediate verdict should be given, everyone will be happy with what happened today. It was such a heinous crime, today everyone will say that what happened was right," he added. Ten days ago, the victim left home on her two-wheeler in the evening to go to a doctor's appointment.

Later she called up her to say she had a flat tyre, and a lorry driver had offered to help. Efforts to contact her afterwards were unsuccessful, and her charred body was discovered under a flyover by a milkman the following morning.

The incident created a national outcry with people demanding stricter laws for crime against women. According to the police, the four accused men, who had been in detention, were being taken to the scene of the crime, when they tried to escape and were shot at.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. Police said the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police resorted to 'retaliatory' firing: Sajjanar on encounter

Police resorted to retaliatory firing Sajjanar on encounter Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI The Telangana Police on Fridaysaid its personnel resorted to retaliatory firing after twoof the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarianopened fi...

HC dismisses election petition against PM

The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modis election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.Justice Manoj Gupta passed the order on an election petition filed by Tej Bahadur...

Playing the Hulk was 'humiliating', jokes Mark Ruffalo

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it was embarrassing for him to portray superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, as he had wear a man-canelling suit in order to play the part. Ruffalo has essayed the fan-favourite character and its alter...

India's economy in incompetent hands: P Chidambaram hits out at Centre

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister, P Chidambaram, on Friday hit out at the Central and Jharkhand governments over the state of the economy saying that they were in incompetent hands. Referring to RBI lowering the grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019