Laughton's goal lifts Flyers over Senators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 02:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 02:42 IST
Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored goals for Philadelphia which won for the seventh time in nine games while improving to 10-2-4 at home. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Scott Laughton drilled in a rebound from the slot with 4:49 remaining to break a tie and give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 victory over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Ottawa had tied the contest with five minutes left when Anthony Duclair tapped in a Thomas Chabot feed from the right side of the net. But Laughton answered with the go-ahead goal just nine seconds later when he drilled in a rebound of a James van Riemsdyk shot from the middle of the slot for his fourth goal of the season.

Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored goals for Philadelphia which won for the seventh time in nine games while improving to 10-2-4 at home. Carter Hart finished with 27 saves and van Riemsdyk added a pair of assists Duclair scored two goals and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson, taking over the injured Craig Anderson at the 6:59 mark of the first period, made 13 saves. Anderson stopped four of the six shots he faced.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at the 1:45 mark of the first period when he collected the puck off Morgan Frost's redirection and whipped it into an open left side of the net for his third goal in four games and 11th goal of the season. Tkachuk tied it less than three minutes later with his 10th goal of the season, backhanding a Jean-Gabriel Pageau feed inside the right post.

Gostisbehere put Philadelphia back in front less than two minutes later during a delayed penalty when he blasted a one-timer through traffic from the left point past Anderson's blocker side. The Flyers appeared to make it 3-1 just 43 seconds later when Oskar Lindholm scored off the glove of Anderson. However, the goal was disallowed after a coaches' challenge when Philadelphia was ruled offside. Anderson, clipped by teammate Connor Brown while stretched in the crease, had to be helped to the bench with a left leg injury and was replaced by Nilsson.

The Senators then tied it, 2-2, midway through the second period on a short-handed goal by Duclair who snuck between Hart and Gostisbehere as Hart was dropping off the puck then quickly beat Hart with a wraparound inside the right post for his 12th goal of the season. Provorov put the Flyers back in front, 3-2, at the 3:17 of the third period when he carried the puck in on a rush and fired a wrist shot from the left circle inside the far post for his seventh goal of the season.

