Very solid performance: Henderson elated over 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson expressed elation over his club's commanding 3-0 win over Bournemouth saying that it was a 'very solid performance'. "It was a professional performance and a very solid performance. Overall, we are delighted with that," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opening goal of the match in the 35th minute which was followed by Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah's strike. After registering a win on Saturday, Liverpool have consolidated their top position on the Premier League points table. The club now have 46 points, 11 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool will now compete against Watford on December 14. (ANI)

