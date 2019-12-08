Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Boxing League: Gujarat Giants tame NE Rhinos in close contest for second win

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:46 IST
Indian Boxing League: Gujarat Giants tame NE Rhinos in close contest for second win

Gujarat Giants registered a 4-3 win over NE Rhinos in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complex here. Skipper Amit Pangal (52kg) and Chirag (57kg) notched up wins to put Gujarat Giants in front but after Nikhat Zareen (women's 51kg) first and Mandeep Jangra (69kg) cancelled the lead, the team from western India marched to victory on Saturday night.

Nikhat's ploy of winning the toss and blocking the legendary Sarita Devi's 60kg bout against youngster Jony did not bring the desired results for NE Rhinos. The blocking format has been introduced to bring in a hint of team strategy in an individual sport.

In the bouts featuring the respective skippers, Amit did enough to defeat Laldin Mawia in the 52kg clash, while Nikhat let Rajesh Narwal trade punches in the opening round before showing her technical and tactical superiority to gain a unanimous verdict. When Chirag, a World Military Games bronze medallist, secured a unanimous verdict over teenager Mohammed Etash Khan in the key 57kg battle, NE Rhinos knew they would come off second best.

It was a scintillating battle that Mandeep had to fight against Ashish Kulheria, silver medallist in the Olympic test event recently. The fearless Ashish, who replaced Duryodhan Singh Negi in the line-up, gained the upperhand on Mandeep, exploiting the open guard in the first round but the NE Rhinos star tightened his game and turned the tables.

Asian Youth silver medallist Poonam defeated the talented Arshi Khanam 4-1 in the Youth Women's 57kg bout before British champion Scott Forrest waded into Uzbekistan's Ergashev Timur, giving him a bloodied nose, in the 91kg clash to seal a win for Gujarat Giants. Argentina's Francisco Daniel Veron reduced the margin with a win over Ashish Kumar in the 75kg bout.

Odisha Warriors are currently placed in second spot behind Punjab Panthers on the league table with 10 victorious bouts from three matches. Gujarat Giants rose to the third place after winning nine bouts from two matches, while NE Rhinos were a rung below with seven wins from two matches.

Bengaluru Brawlers and Bombay Bullets bring up the rear with four wins from two matches and two wins from one match respectively. The top four teams will make it to the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...

BoG mulling slashing fees for medical courses

In what could prove to be a big relief for medical students, a panel tasked with drafting guidelines for fee structure in private medical colleges is mulling slashing fees for half of graduate and post-graduate seats by 70 per cent and 90 p...

Anaj Mandi blaze one of the worst fire tragedies that hit Delhi

The Anaj Mandi inferno that killed at least 43 people on Sunday morning is the second most severe fire in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured. The theatre in the posh Green Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019